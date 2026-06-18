Perodua has announced a reduction of up to 10% on its service maintenance parts and labour charges, effective 19 June 2026. The initiative covers a wide range of after-sales maintenance services, including inspection, parts replacement and labour charges across all of its models, including the all-electric QV-E.

According to Perodua, the move is aimed at helping Malaysians manage rising living costs while ensuring continued access to authorised maintenance services using genuine parts. Based on the automaker’s official campaign document, the discount applies to selected service maintenance items and packages offered at authorised service centres nationwide. This includes reductions on commonly replaced service components such as engine oil packages, filters, and labour charges, depending on the service type and vehicle requirements.

The campaign is structured to provide an overall reduction in service bills, with customers expected to enjoy average savings of around 10% on their maintenance costs. Perodua also noted that the initiative is applicable across its full model lineup, reinforcing its effort to keep ownership costs manageable for both conventional and electric vehicle owners.

Company president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the reduction is calculated based on both parts pricing and labour costs. He added that customers can expect to save roughly 10% on their average service bill under the revised pricing structure.

“We welcome our customers to visit our authorised service centres to find out more about the deal and to use genuine parts, so that your Perodua vehicle will continue to remain reliable and efficient,” he said. “We believe that the reduction in service cost will assist our customers in reducing their mobility cost, and we at Perodua will do our part to give greater value to our customers.”

It’s worth noting that the announcement comes shortly after the automaker introduced a revised pricing and ownership structure for the QV-E. Earlier this week, Perodua expanded its original EV model beyond the initial battery leasing programme by adding an outright purchase option, giving customers more flexibility in how they want to own the vehicle. It added that the revision was made in response to customer feedback and growing demand for more flexible EV ownership options.

Under the updated scheme, buyers can either purchase the QV-E together with its battery pack for a full ownership model, or opt for a lower upfront cost by subscribing to the battery leasing arrangement. The latter effectively reduces the initial purchase price, while the full ownership route removes ongoing battery subscription commitments.

(Source: Perodua [official website])