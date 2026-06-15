The second national automaker Perodua has announced that it is adjusting the price of the QV-E battery electric vehicle (BEV) downwards. This is following “a major localisation shift resulting in better efficiency” to the production of its first purely electric car. Alongside making the EV more affordable, it is also giving potential customers the option to buy out the entirety of the car, opting out of the whole battery-as-a-service (BaaS) part of the equation.

With that in mind, the price of the Perodua QV-E is now RM93,999 if you choose to buy it outright, or RM69,999 if you want to opt in to the BaaS package. That’s a whole RM10,000 lower than its launch price of RM80,000. The battery subscription has also gone down a tad, going from costing RM275 a month before taxes to RM215 a month after taxes. That being said, the contract period is still nine years. For those who choose to buy the QV-E outright, the company will offer to buy the battery back when “the time to dispose of it” comes.

For those who already bought the QV-E though, there’s good news. Perodua says that even existing BaaS agreements will see the subscription prices drop to RM215 a month in their next payment cycle. A sales advisor will also contact existing customers about a special refund, but it’s unclear if it’s for the difference in pricing for the monthly cost, or the price of the vehicle. We’ve reached out to Perodua for clarification, and will let you know if we hear back from a rep.

Finally, Perodua is offering a further discount for the QV-E for both outright purchase and BaaS options. Get your own QV-E by 30 September, and you’ll be eligible for a RM6,500 discount. There’s no discount for the BaaS monthly charge though, so that will still remain at RM215 a month. Either way, a full purchase option is an interesting development after seemingly doubling down on the battery leasing earlier in the month.

(Source: Perodua)