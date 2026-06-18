As Tune Talk continues to cultivate its subscriber base, the telco has announced what it is calling the Zero-Hassle Mobile Number Port-in initiative. This initiative aims to eliminate the friction associated with the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) process in Malaysia. For those unfamiliar, this is the system that allows users to keep their existing phone numbers when switching to a new mobile network.

Of course, Tune Talk already lets customers transfer their numbers. That said, the initiative serves to “completely de-risk” the process by introducing a highly visual and streamlined digital transition framework. In addition to a quick port-in process, the telco has included a five-point checklist to help consumers ensure everything is in order before beginning the transfer.

Essentially, the user must ensure that their mobile number is active and that they have cleared all bills with their current telco. They must also be free from any postpaid contracts. Naturally, they must also be the registered owner of said number, and their MyKad or passport must match their provider’s records.

After verifying these details, the user can go ahead and open the Tune Talk app, select the transfer option, complete the eKYC process, and proceed to order either a physical SIM or eSIM. Once the request has been made, the user should receive a confirmation SMS from their current telco, to which they must reply. During the transfer, the user can continue using their mobile number normally until the old signal drops. Then, they can either insert the new physical SIM or activate the eSIM.

The telco also assures that connectivity downtime will not be an issue. Furthermore, digital services that rely on the consumer’s phone number such as WhatsApp and banking authorisation codes and one-time passwords will transfer seamlessly.

The introduction of Zero-Hassle Mobile Number Port-in serves to ensure successful mobile transfers. According to the telco, failures largely result from minor and preventable issues, such as overlooked contract terms and slight registration anomalies.

(Source: Tune Talk press release)