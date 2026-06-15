Earlier this month, the vivo X Fold6 began appearing in leaks, revealing a few of its specifications. Shortly after that, the brand started sharing teasers for the foldable on Weibo, confirming a few of the rumours while also revealing some new information. The new reveals include details on the device’s display and camera.

Based on the Weibo posts, the vivo X Fold6 will come in a “Blue Hole” colourway, which is a blue-green hue inspired by marine sinkholes. Notably, this particular model appeared in the wild not so long ago. Colour aside, the foldable will feature an 8.02-inch main screen. This display will use Samsung’s M14 emissive material. Additionally, vivo confirmed that both the outer and inner screens will offer a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

As for the internals, the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset.

According to vivo, this custom version of the Dimensity 9500 was specifically developed for foldables, with a focus on multitasking and AI performance. Moreover, the foldable will run on OriginOS 6 Fold, which will include an upgraded Atomic Workbench feature for running multiple applications simultaneously on the main screen.

Arguably, the camera system will be one of the foldable’s major highlights. The brand has confirmed that the handset will feature a 200MP main camera. This camera will use a 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB sensor with an f/1.68 aperture. Aside from that, the X Fold6 will come with a ZEISS APO-certified periscope telephoto camera. Both cameras will also support CIPA 4.5-level image stabilisation. Other than that, the camera system will rely on the V3+ imaging chip and include AI-driven tools.

Furthermore, the vivo X Fold6 will be compatible with the vivo ZEISS Teleconverter G2. Released alongside the X300 Ultra, the telephoto extender enables an equivalent focal length of up to 200mm.

For now, the brand has yet to announce a release date, though we can expect the phone to debut in China by the end of the month. That said, there is no word on a local launch so far.

(Source: vivo via Weibo [1], [2], [3], [4])