Tesla has announced that owners of its vehicles registered in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand can now enjoy cross-country service and support coverage throughout the three countries. The new regional initiative covers access to the company‘s Supercharger network, Premium Connectivity services, as well as warranty and aftersales support, making cross-border road trips considerably more convenient for owners.

According to Tesla, Model 3, Model Y and Model Y L owners can utilise service warranty coverage across the three markets through a combined network of nine Service Centre and Service Express locations, alongside 12 Tesla Approved Body Shops. The expanded support is also backed by the company’s 24/7 service hotline.

Owners who subscribe to Tesla’s Premium Connectivity package can additionally access roaming-enabled online features while travelling abroad. These include live traffic and navigation, trip planning, internet browsing, video and music streaming services, as well as AI-powered functions such as Grok.

Model Y L Now Rolling Out To Malaysian Customers

The announcement also coincides with the start of deliveries for the new Tesla Model Y L in Malaysia, just two months after the six-seater SUV was officially launched in April. The extended-wheelbase variant starts from RM260,000 and adds a third row of seating, making it the largest passenger vehicle currently offered by Tesla in the local market.

To refresh, the Model Y L features a longer body and wheelbase to accommodate six occupants, while dual-motor all-wheel drive remains standard. Tesla claims the SUV is capable of completing the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds, while offering a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 600 km.

New Tesla Experience Centre In Johor Bahru

Alongside these announcements, Tesla has also announced the opening of its new Experience Centre at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Bahru. Spanning approximately 3,300 sq ft, the facility showcases the company’s complete Malaysian line-up, comprising the aforementioned Model 3, Model Y and Model Y L.

The location also features four Tesla Superchargers situated at the mall’s outdoor north entrance area, providing visitors with charging facilities while they shop or visit the showroom.

Tesla’s Charging Network Continues To Grow

Tesla says it currently operates 19 Supercharging stations equipped with 84 Superchargers nationwide, alongside 17 Destination Charging stations offering a total of 73 chargers. The company added that further expansion is planned for the Klang Valley, Penang, Perak, and East Malaysia.

(Source: Tesla Malaysia press release)