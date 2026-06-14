Earlier this week, Insta360 officially launched the Luna Ultra, marking its entry into the handheld gimbal camera segment. On the same day, DJI filed two patent infringement lawsuits against the company in the US. Essentially, the drone maker is alleging that Insta360 copied the design and underlying technologies of its Osmo Pocket series. Now, Insta360 has responded by filing two countersuits against DJI in the US.

In a statement, Insta360 claimed that DJI infringed five utility patents covering technology used in gimbal and 360-degree cameras. As per this statement, the patents infringed by DJI relate to gimbal stabilisation, gimbal directional control, camera smooth stabilisation, telemetry overlay, and panoramic video stabilisation. These technologies are incorporated into several of the company’s major products, including the aforementioned Osmo Pocket series, the Ronin/RS series, Osmo Mobile series, and Osmo 360.

Furthermore, Insta360 founder JK Liu asserted that while the brand prefers to let its products do the talking, it is “not afraid” of a legal battle when challenged. He also affirmed the company’s commitment to protect its innovations and will take decisive action to defend its intellectual property from infringement.

Insta360 also denied DJI’s claims of infringement. According to Liu, the Luna Ultra is the result of years of independent R&D, and not the response to any competitor product. He noted that development for the gimbal camera began in 2020, with earlier products like the ONE R, Link series, and Flow series gimbals helping shape its design and technology. Liu added that the same-day lawsuit exposed DJI’s fear of competition.

To quickly recap the lawsuits, DJI argued that the Luna series copied the design of the Osmo Pocket, highlighting elements like the elongated handheld body, gimbal assembly, rotatable display, control layout, accessory slot, and port placement. DJI also claimed that Insta360 copied several patented technologies. These include the one-button system for switching between follow and lock modes, onboard subject tracking without a companion app, image-driven gimbal control, and integrated tracking systems that display tracked subjects directly on the device’s screen.

Aside from damages and compensation, the company is seeking a permanent injunction to ban the Luna Ultra from the US market. This last part is probably significant, given the fact that the country has restricted DJI from selling its new products.

(Source: PRNewswire)