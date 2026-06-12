The Corolla Concept isn’t exactly new. Toyota first unveiled the striking prototype at last year’s Japan Mobility Show, but KLIMS 2026 marks the first time Malaysians are getting a chance to see it in person. Now that the show is open to the public and running until 21 June, visitors can finally get a closer look at Toyota’s vision for the future of its long-running Corolla nameplate.

Seeing it in person, the Corolla Concept is quite a sight to behold. It looks futuristic, striking, and surprisingly clean at the same time. Its wedge-shaped profile, sharp body lines, and low stance make it look like something straight out of a sci-fi video game or film. Then again, that’s usually the kind of impression most concept cars are designed to leave. Well, there have been some exceptions…

Unfortunately, neither members of the public nor the media are allowed to get too close to the vehicle. A glass barrier surrounds the concept to prevent unwanted intrusions, which means examining some of the finer exterior details is easier said than done. Thankfully, one side of the car has been left open, allowing visitors to get a glimpse of the interior from a short distance.

The cabin follows a minimalist design language and is finished in cream and beige upholstery. Two displays are immediately noticeable: one positioned behind the steering wheel for the driver, while a second infotainment-sized screen sits on the passenger side of the dashboard.

Separating the front occupants is an elevated centre console, although many of the controls commonly found in production vehicles are visually absent. There is no obvious gear selector or handbrake control visible from where the car can be viewed, though this may be intentional, especially given the whole futuristic vibe.

One detail that caught my attention was the front seats. While both share the same bucket-style design, the driver’s headrest is noticeably narrower than the passenger’s. As for the rear seats, they were arguably the least impressive part of the cabin. Their flat appearance made them look more like something from a LEGO model than a finished production vehicle.

Beyond what can be seen through the opening, there isn’t much else to explore. Views of the engine compartment and rear boot area are unfortunately off limits.

When Toyota first showcased the Corolla Concept in Japan, the company described it as a glimpse into the future direction of the Corolla. The concept featured an aerodynamic silhouette, full-width lighting elements, flush surfaces, and a heavily digitalised cabin. Reports at the time also suggested that Toyota was exploring multiple powertrain possibilities for future Corolla models, including hybrid and fully electric options.

Of course, performance remains largely unknown. The Corolla Concept has spent most of its life as a showpiece, and Toyota has yet to reveal any meaningful technical details about what sits underneath the futuristic bodywork. One can only hope it moves as good as it looks.

Still, it’s worth remembering that this is a concept car. As exciting as many of its design elements may be, there is no guarantee all of them will make it to a production model, assuming one materialises at all. Hopefully, Toyota continues refining the idea while introducing more practical quality-of-life features, because there is certainly a lot here that’s worth preserving.