SAIC Motor Malaysia has unveiled MG Motor’s new ZS SUV, which is now on display at the ongoing KL International Mobility Show 2026 (KLIMS 2026). Confirmed for a local release, the compact SUV will be offered in two variants: the ZS LUX Hybrid+ and ZS LUX Turbo, though the latter is revealed to be much later.

As for the Hybrid+ model, SAIC has announced that early bookings are now open ahead of the MG ZS’ official launch. Customers who place an early booking with a RM99 fee will receive a RM3,000 rebate and three years of complimentary maintenance.

MG ZS Hybrid+

Positioned in the highly competitive B-segment SUV market, the new MG ZS measures 4,430mm long and 1,818mm wide. MG claims it is among the largest vehicles in its class, with a cabin designed to maximise passenger space and practicality.

The SUV offers 443 litres of boot space, which expands to 1,457 litres with the rear seats folded. Inside, the ZS is equipped with a 12.3-inch floating infotainment display alongside a digital instrument cluster.

Exterior highlights include Connected Hunter Eyes headlights, LED taillights, a rear spoiler, black grille accents, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The new SUV will be offered in red, silver, black, and white exterior colours paired with a black interior.

Powering this MG ZS variant is a hybrid system consisting of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, a 100kW electric motor, and a 1.83kWh NCM battery pack. Combined output is rated at 158kW and 465Nm, delivered through a three-speed hybrid transmission. MG says the hybrid SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.7 seconds and travel up to 870km on a full 41-litre fuel tank.

IM6 EV Also Makes Local Appearance

Alongside the MG ZS, SAIC Motor Malaysia also used KLIMS 2026 to introduce its premium IM (Intelligence in Motion) brand to the local market. The centrepiece of the display is the IM6, a fully electric D-segment SUV measuring.

This EV measures at 4,904mm in length and 1,988mm in width. It also features a spacious cabin with a panoramic glass roof, leather-style seats, and a range of technology-focused comfort features. Performance figures revealed by SAIC indicate outputs of up to 572kW and 802Nm, while the SUV is capable of travelling up to 600km on the WLTP test cycle.

Unfortunately, that is all that the company has revealed in regards to the IM6’s specifications for now. SAIC is also holding back information regarding the local pricing and potential launch window for the EV.