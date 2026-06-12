HP has officially introduced the EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC to the Malaysian market. HP first unveiled the device during CES 2026, and it essentially integrates a compact PC directly into a keyboard chassis.

While keyboard PCs are not a new concept, the EliteBoard stands out as HP’s latest take on the form factor. Its integrated design also makes it considerably more portable than a conventional desktop PC, requiring only a compatible display and peripherals for use.

Despite its form factor, it still comes with an AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 processor, which is why it qualifies as a Windows Copilot+ PC. HP pairs this with 16GB DDR5-5600 MT/s and a 512GB PCIe® Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD. It also comes with AMD Radeon 840M graphics.

The EliteBoard G1a features two USB-C ports, including a 40Gbps USB4 port with DisplayPort 2.1b support and a secondary 10Gbps USB-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 functionality. Both ports also support USB Power Delivery, and HP includes a nano security lock slot for enterprise deployments. In terms of wireless connectivity, the keyboard comes with a MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 solution alongside Bluetooth 6.0 support.

The compact computer also features dual stereo speakers alongside dual-array microphones with hardware-based noise cancellation, as well as a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Power is supplied via a bundled 65W USB-C GaN charger, while HP also offers an optional 32Wh internal battery for added portability. The device’s weight varies depending on the configuration, but it starts from 670g. Did we mention that it is also spill-resistant?

The EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC is now available in Malaysia through HP’s official website. The PC has a retail price of RM5,731.

(Source: HP Malaysia, HP US [1], [2])