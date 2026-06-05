HP has unveiled the Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC, a new premium notebook developed in collaboration with the iconic Italian racing brand. The launch builds on the partnership between the two companies, with the former having served as Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 title sponsor since 2024.

Rather than simply applying Ferrari branding to an existing product, HP says the notebook was co-developed with input from Ferrari’s design team. According to the company, the project took two years to complete and focused on translating elements of Ferrari’s automotive engineering and craftsmanship into a laptop form factor.

While subtle, you can still pick out Ferrari’s influence throughout the notebook’s design. To be honest, it does a better job of reflecting the marque’s identity than a certain other recently unveiled product.

A Laptop With An Exposed “Engine Bay”

The notebook features a CNC-machined aluminium chassis finished in Rosso Magma, a shade of red closely associated with Ferrari’s race cars. HP has also incorporated carbon fibre and Corning Gorilla Glass into the bottom cover, while the entire palm rest is made from glass and houses an invisible haptic touchpad that only illuminates when the system is powered on.

Another highlight is the cooling system, which remains partially visible through more than 2,000 micro-perforations on the underside. HP says this design was inspired by the exposed engine bays found on Ferrari supercars, allowing users to catch a glimpse of the internal components while also improving airflow.

The keyboard includes per-key RGB lighting alongside four exclusive animation modes that activate during startup, shutdown, charging, and sleep. Buyers will also receive a selection of Ferrari-themed wallpapers and digital content, adding to the notebook’s overall collector appeal.

TOPS, Not Horsepower

Under the hood, the Scuderia Ferrari AI PC packs a 3K Tandem OLED+ touchscreen display paired with Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H processor and Intel Arc B390 graphics. HP claims the system can deliver up to 180 TOPS of AI performance, placing it firmly within the latest generation of AI PCs aimed at creators, developers, and enthusiasts.

The company is also bundling several premium accessories with the laptop. These include a custom sleeve handcrafted by Italian luxury leather maker Poltrona Frau using the same Pelle Frau leather found in Ferrari interiors, as well as HP Wolf Security for Business for enterprise-grade protection.

Only 4,999 Units Available

HP says only 4,999 units of the notebook will be produced worldwide, with each one individually numbered to reflect its limited-run status. The limited edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC is set to go on sale in selected markets beginning 12 June, carrying a suggested eye-watering retail price of US$5,599 (~RM22,564). Based on the announcement, it doesn’t appear that the device will be coming to Malaysia.

(Source: HP official website)