Besides the HyperX Omen Max 16, HP also revealed another interesting product at CES 2026. That product is the EliteBoard G1a, a laptop PC that is literally packed into both the size and form factor of a keyboard.

Now, keyboard-sized PCs aren’t anything new, nor are they groundbreaking – the Raspberry Pi 500+ keyboard PC came out last year, but in the case of HP, the EliteBoard G1a is obviously different. For starters, it’s technically the first Windows Copilot+ PC, and one of the first Windows-based keyboard PC to be commercially launched by HP.

Specs-wise, the EliteBoard G1a is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series CPU, but HP falls short of providing exactly which SKU it’s actually running with. For that matter, the official product page lacks other details, such as how much memory and storage it has.

That said, the EliteBoard G1a features a 12mm thin profile, weighs 750g, and can be equipped with an optional 32W internal battery. As to how the keyboard-sized PC connects to an external display, you’re going to need to make sure the monitor supports USB-C output. Otherwise, you’re going to need one of those adapters with an HDMI port in it.

More pics of the @HP Elite board. Open so you can see it’s actually a PC. pic.twitter.com/pvwaBSlmyj — Ben Bajarin (@BenBajarin) January 7, 2026

HP says that the EliteBoard G1a will be available sometime in March, while pricing still remains a mystery.

(Source: HP [1] [2])