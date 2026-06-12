HP has officially parked its Victus and Omen gaming laptops under the HyperX branding, with the company even going so far as to rename it as the “HX” moniker, moving forward. Within the lineup that was on display today was the HX Omen 15 2026, which is one of four Omen models talked about during today’s Elevate event.

So then, what’s changed? Not much, if I’m honest. At the very core, the new HX Omen 15 is a solid machine, with a heavy base and rugged feel.

As I said, one of the major changes to the laptop is the name: the back of the laptop’s display is now emblazoned with the HyperX branding, instead of a stylised version of the HP Omen logo prior. But again, the laptop does feature a very solid chassis.

That “solidness” comes with a very obvious price: weight. Holding it up in one hand isn’t impossible, but you’re definitely in for a workout. Yes, you can still pick it up, stuff it in your bag, and go about your day, but as someone who has lived the life of a lightweight 14-inch form factor, this gaming laptop feels more like a desktop replacement.

And the HX Omen 15 has all the hallmarks to support that statement. HP has adopted the protruding spine design, whereby the display is hinged further inward, rather than at the edge of the machine. This design essentially allows the brand to shift the majority of its ports all the way to the rear. I say majority because, for some reason, there are only two ports behind this laptop: the HDMI and USB-C port.

On that note, you’d expect HP to be smart about this and actually have the power point installed here, but no: it’s at the side. Even more baffling is that it’s still using a barrel-style charging connector. Honestly, HP, it’s 2026, you’d think you’d move on from this form factor already.

Moving on, the HX Omen 15 also manages to cram a full-sized keyboard, which is in true Omen fashion. On top of that, it’s got 4-zone RGB but if I were to nitpick, it’s nowhere as nice to look at compared to Razer’s RGB solution.

As for the display, the configuration on show here was a 2.5K (2,560 x 1600) panel, with a maximum refresh rate of 180Hz, which, as I often say, is more than plenty for a laptop. This resolution is a sweet spot, offering greater than Full HD resolution, but not as resource-hungry as a 4K panel. In this case, though, the panel is IPS and not OLED, sadly.

As for the hardware, the HX Omen 15 on display here was clearly something of a near-complete demo unit; the CPU in it was an older Ryzen 8000 Series CPU, but HP was clear that this model will be available in both Intel Core Ultra Series 3 flavours, as well as AMD’s latest Ryzen AI CPU models.

The GPU inside was par for the course, though, sporting an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 8GB discrete GPU. Honestly, I’m just surprised that the 12GB variant of this GPU isn’t an option.

The HX Omen 15 is already available, starting at RM5,199 for the base configuration.