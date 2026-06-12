HP has announced the availability of its latest EliteBook X Series of laptops in Malaysia. The lineup comprises a standard Elite X G2i and an X Flip G2i.

As their name indicate, the main difference between the two models lies in their physical configuration: one is a standard laptop, while the other is a 2-in-1 convertible. Specs-wise, both laptops share similarities.

On paper, the EliteBook X G2i sports a 14-inch display, starting with an WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) OLED+ panel, while the highest display configuration goes up to a 3K (2,880 x 1,800) Direct Bonding touch display, along with a 120Hz refresh rate. For the X Flip model, it gets more or less the panel options, the main difference here being that regardless of the resolution option, they are all Direct Bonding touch displays. Makes sense, given that it’s suppose to double as a tablet when flipped.

Internally, both the EliteBook X G2i and X Flip G2i are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series CPUs that include both vPro and non-vPro options as well. For memory and storage, and again, depending on the configuration, the laptops can be fitted with up to 64GB LPDDR5x-8533MT/s or 64GB LPPDRx-9600MT/s RAM. Other hardware specifications include Intel Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support, plus a sound system tuned by Poly, HP’s own audio line.

Powering both the EliteBook X G2i and X Flip G2i is either a 56Wh battery 3-Cell long life battery or a 68Wh 6-cell battery. As for the weight, the non-Flip model starts at 1.099kg, while the flip model starts at 1.299 kg. There is also a lightweight G2i version which starts at 999g, making it the lightest of the lineup.

As mentioned, the HP EliteBook X series is now available. Price-wise, the EliteBook X G2i starts from RM10,000, while the X Flip G2i starts from RM9,999.

(Source: HP)