The Honda Prelude has finally gotten its local price tag. After about nine months after its Japanese launch, and just over six months of teasing a local launch, the company has finally officially launched the hybrid coupe at KLIMS 2026. This has also given us a much better look at the car.

That being said, Honda has also provided new figures for the 2.0l e:HEV powertrain. The company now says it outputs 184 PS (135 kW) and 315 Nm. Beyond that, there’s also the century sprint time of 8.2 seconds, and a top speed that’s limited to 188 km/h. Honda reiterates that the Prelude is the first car by the brand to feature the S+ Shift tech that simulates the driving experience of an eight-speed transmission car, plus Active Sound Control to, well, emulate the sounds.

Inside the Honda Prelude is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9-inch infotainment display, with Google tools like Assistant and Maps, as well as Google Play, integrated. Naturally, this means also having Android Auto support, but the company has not left out Apple CarPlay. Augmenting the entertainment experience is the 8-speaker Bose Premium sound system.

Safety features involve the Honda Sensing suite, which includes things like adaptive cruise control, low speed following, lane keeping assist, cross traffic monitor, driving attention monitor, lane departure warning and road departure mitigation, collision mitigation braking with forward collision warning. The Prelude sits on wheels with 19-inch rims.

As mentioned, the Honda Prelude now has an official local price. And that is RM278,000. It is available in three colours – Winter Frost Pearl, Rallye Red and Crystal Black Pearl. Though having seen them in person, the first two would likely be the two you’d consider. If it strikes your fancy, the brand has provided a site for pre-bookings, linked here.