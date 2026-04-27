In its more than 50-year history, Turtle Beach has released its fair share of gaming peripherals, but the Command Series MC7 might be one of its more unconventional efforts yet. At a glance, it looks like your typical ergonomic gaming mouse, but that impression changes quickly once you notice the 2.25-inch LCD touchscreen sitting right above where your thumb naturally rests.

Like most modern peripherals, the display is fully customisable. According to the company’s official product page, the screen can help monitor in-game stats, double as a makeshift stream controller, or even tweak system settings on the fly. That said, this assumes you are actually looking at your mouse while using it.

Another interesting feature we don’t really see in modern gaming mice is the MC7’s dual 1,000mAh hot-swappable batteries. Tom’s Hardware reports that each cell can last for up to 15 hours of use with the screen disabled.

Swapping the battery is fairly straightforward: just pop off the mouse’s faceplate and slot in a fully charged cell. The depleted battery can then be dropped into the included charging dock for later use.

What you can’t swap, however, is the position of the touchscreen. So if you happen to use your mouse with your left hand, well… this one’s clearly not meant for you.

As for the actual specs, the official product page states that the MC7 has an Owl-Eye 30K optical sensor, which allegedly tracks reliably even on glass surfaces. It also supports a maximum DPI of 30,000 and a polling rate of up to 8,000Hz. Rounding things out are the Titan optical switches, rated for up to 150 million clicks.

The mouse also features four additional buttons (going up to M7) beyond the usual left, right, and wheel clicks. Users can assign up to 33 programmable functions via Easy-Shift and store up to five onboard profiles for customised controls across different scenarios.

The mouse comes with an adaptive 4D scroll wheel for improved navigation. It also supports tri-mode connectivity, letting users switch between 2.4GHz low-latency wireless, Bluetooth, and USB wired modes.

In any case, the MC7 is currently available for pre-order via Turtle Beach’s official US website and goes for US$159 (~RM628). The company says it will begin shipping pre-order units on 19 July this year.

At the time of writing, we still don’t know when it will launch in the US, let alone Malaysia. Turtle Beach has not announced a US launch date, nor has it confirmed the MC7’s arrival in Malaysia.

(Source: Turtle Beach, Tom’s Hardware)