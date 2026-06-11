Netflix has announced an expanded rollout of its revamped mobile app experience across the Asia-Pacific region. Alongside enhancements to its gaming offerings for children and families, the streaming giant is also introducing new content discovery features centred around Clips, its short-form video feed.

The refreshed mobile experience is already available in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, India, and Malaysia. The company says the redesign will reach South Korea and Japan in July, with additional APAC markets set to follow at a later date.

One of the key additions is Clips, Netflix’s vertical video feed that serves as a content discovery tool. Through the feature, users can browse short-form videos from the platform’s catalogue before jumping straight into the full title.

Netflix is also testing curated Clip collections based on specific moods, genres, and interests. The company says the feature will eventually include a wider variety of content beyond standard show clips, including behind-the-scenes footage and other exclusive material.

Netflix is also continuing to invest in its gaming ambitions. Alongside the mobile app revamp, the company announced that Netflix Playground will receive a new collection of six mini-games aimed at children and families.

The only catch is that all six mini-games are based on KPop Demon Hunters. Still, considering that the animated film has racked up more than 500 million views since its debut and already has a sequel in development, Netflix’s decision is hardly surprising.

(Source: Netflix)