The last time Netflix announced a price hike for the international market was back in January of last year. But it looks like the subscription service is going through another round of price hikes. As is usual for the streaming service, this hits the US market first, but it remains to be seen if it will be spreading elsewhere.

It’s not something that the company has publicly announced, at least not yet. But Android Authority saw the price changes in its plans and pricing support page. The ad-supported plan has gone up by US$1, with subscribers now paying US$8.99 (~RM36) a month. The Standard and Premium plans are seeing a US$2 increase instead, now costing US$18.99 (~RM76 ) and US$26.99 (~RM108) a month respectively.

For now, the good news is that local subscribers of Netflix are not affected. The last time we saw a price increase for the local plans was back in November of 2024. Prices for the Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium plans back then got increased to RM18.90, RM29.90, RM49.90 and RM62.90 a month respectively. And looking at the local version of the plans and pricing support page, it looks like those numbers have remained intact.

All that being said, it’s unclear what is the reason for this current round of price hikes. The streaming giant backed previously backed out of a bidding battle with Paramount Skydance over ownership of Warner Bros Discovery. With that in mind, Netflix doesn’t exactly have a monetary hole it needs to fill up fast. That being said, it did sign a deal with Sony for the latter’s films to be streamed on the former. Though that deal is only worth about 10% of the deal it had with WBD, before Paramount took over.

(Source: Netflix via Android Authority)