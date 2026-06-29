Sharing streaming accounts has been commonplace ever since services such as Netflix gained widespread popularity. While the streaming giant has spent the past few years cracking down on password sharing, it is now introducing another notable change by requiring each profile under an account to be linked to a unique email address.

The requirement is being rolled out gradually, with affected users receiving a prompt asking them to link a unique email address to their profile. Once the prompt appears, users must complete the process before they can continue using that profile. A Netflix spokesperson told Ars Technica that the rollout began on 15 June 2026.

The change effectively gives each user their own login credentials while still keeping them under a single Netflix account. According to Netflix, this allows users to sign in independently on new devices and recover access to their profiles more easily, while also letting each profile manage its own recommendations and settings, including language, audio, and display preferences.

While this seems beneficial, some users online argue that there’s more to it than that. The sceptics voiced their opinion on Reddit, saying that Netflix does not need these details and that the company is looking for more ways to track its viewers and share their details with advertisers. Some even question if this addition was even practical, let alone necessary.

Regardless of the mixed reaction, the requirement is expected to reach more users as the rollout continues. Those who receive the prompt will need to link a unique email address to their non-Kids profile before they can continue using it. As mentioned earlier, the feature is being rolled out in stages, meaning availability may vary depending on the user’s account and region.

(Source: Ars Technica, Tom’s Guide)