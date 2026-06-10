After a month of waiting, ASUS has officially launched the ExpertBook Ultra. The company’s latest flagship business laptop places a strong emphasis on portability, durability, and versatility.

ASUS is not exaggerating those claims either. The laptop features a CNC-machined chassis made from aerospace-grade magnesium-aluminium alloy. During the launch event, the company also demonstrated its durability by subjecting it to 100kg of pressure and lifting the device from a single corner of its display.

Despite measuring just 10.9mm thick and weighing as little as 0.99kg, the ExpertBook Ultra still offers a generous selection of I/O ports. These include two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Despite its slim and lightweight design, the laptop also features a haptic touchpad, a spill-resistant keyboard, and a six-speaker audio system. Rounding out the package is a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, and an anti-glare coating.

In terms of performance, ASUS offers the laptop with up to an Intel Panther Lake Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor and Intel Arc graphics. However, ASUS has yet to confirm the availability of this configuration in Malaysia. While a company representative told us that it may arrive at a later date, the Core Ultra X7 Series 3 currently serves as the highest-end option available locally. The brand pairs the processor with up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory running at 9,600 MT/s and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen5 SSD storage.

Regulating temperatures is ASUS’ proprietary ExpertCool Pro cooling system, which features a dual-fan design. According to the company, the system and the processor combined can help sustain up to 50W CPU TDP. Meanwhile, the ExpertBook Ultra packs a sizeable 70Wh battery, which ASUS claims can deliver between 13 and 14 hours of typical usage.



The company also highlighted the laptop’s range of safety and security features. According to ASUS, the ExpertBook Ultra comes with BIOS ROM protection, an Opal 2.0 self-encrypting drive (SED), and platform security that complies with the NIST SP 800-193 standard. The laptop also features a fingerprint sensor integrated into its power button, as well as an IR camera with a physical privacy shutter.

Lastly, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra comes with some productivity-focused AI features. The company calls it the MyExpert system, which can help record, transcribe, and even translate minutes of the meeting, to name a few.

The laptop comes in two colour options: Morn Grey and Jet Fog. The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is priced from RM7,999 in Malaysia and is available through the following retailers. Alternatively, customers can purchase the laptop via the brand’s website and Lazada and Shopee pages. ASUS is also offering a complimentary RM500 Malaysia Airlines eGift Card to customers who purchase the laptop between 10 June and 31 July.