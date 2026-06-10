For some, finding the perfect work laptop can be a daunting task. From choosing the right specs to figuring out whether a device is truly suitable for the job, the process can quickly become a hassle. But it doesn’t have to be. Enter the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, the flagship of the industry.

This brand-new laptop is ASUS’ most portable and versatile business machine yet, designed to adapt to modern work environments. Regardless of whether you’re just starting out in the workforce or already a seasoned professional, here’s why the ExpertBook Ultra might be the right fit for you.

Durable Machine In A Portable Package

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is, first and foremost, a portable workstation. It is designed for the modern workflow, whether you are confined to the office, working from home, or constantly on the move. To accommodate these ever-changing work environments, the laptop measures just 10.9mm thin and weighs as little as 990g, making it easy to slip into a bag and carry throughout the day.

That said, don’t let its slim profile fool you, as this machine is built to last. Its chassis is constructed from CNC-machined aerospace-grade magnesium-aluminium alloy, providing a precise yet robust structure. It is so durable that it is capable of withstanding up to 100kg of pressure, alongside various extensive stress tests.

Moreover, the ExpertBook Ultra also features ASUS’ Nano Ceramic Technology with 9H durability for improved scratch and stain resistance. The ASUS Expert Series has passed MIL-STD-810H testing, and the Ultra is no exception. This essentially means that the machine can handle extreme temperatures, shocks, vibrations, humidity, dust, and more. As a result, it is well-equipped to withstand the unexpected mishaps and challenges that can arise in everyday work environments, giving users one less thing to worry about.

A True Sleeper-Build Laptop

Despite its sleek and unassuming design, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra packs quite a punch. Under the hood, the portable machine can have up to 64GB of 9600MT/s LPDDR5X and comes with the flagship Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processor for ultra-fast performance. Pair this with a Gen 5 SSD, and this laptop can virtually shrug off whatever you throw at it.

What is even more surprising is that, despite all that processing power, the laptop is still able to stay cool under pressure. This is thanks to ASUS ExpertCool Pro Technology, a cooling system that is so powerful that it can easily and safely dissipate up to 50W of heat under a sustained, heavy workload. The icing on the cake is that the fans can operate as quietly as 20dB, while reaching only 42dB at peak performance, no louder than the hum of a refrigerator, allowing you to prioritise either silence or maximum performance as needed.

Levelling Up Your Work & Life Experience

Of course, all that power would mean very little without a display to match. That is why the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra comes equipped with a 14-inch 3K 120Hz Tandem OLED touch screen. It is ASUS’ most advanced display yet, capable of delivering accurate colours alongside dazzling brightness levels of up to 1,400 nits in HDR.

When we mentioned earlier that you can use this machine outdoors and on the go, we meant it. This is because the ExpertBook Ultra is the only laptop to feature an anti-glare Tandem OLED panel, allowing you to clearly see your work even on the brightest days. And if you do stream your favourite shows, this machine also has your back with its six-speaker system powered by Dolby Atmos. This addition enhances your overall viewing and audio experience, as most laptops in the field come with only three to four speakers

Outside of that, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is an absolute joy to work on thanks to its incredibly smooth keyboard. The keys’ deep-dish design and 1.5mm key travel provide a tactile, responsive, yet silky typing experience. It also features a unique UV coating that enhances durability while making the keyboard resistant to water spills.

Moreover, you can effortlessly navigate through tabs and files with the new haptic touchpad. What makes this system particularly unique is that it delivers a tactile and responsive experience despite having no moving parts, relying instead on six powerful motors. As a result, it eliminates the physical clicking sound of a traditional touchpad while also improving durability. With these features combined, it provides long-lasting comfort wherever you work.

Next is Asus ExpertLumi, an intuitive light strip that enhances the experience by conveying system status and alerts through subtle, glanceable cues. While most compact laptops cut back on ports, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra doesn’t. It features six I/O ports—2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI, and an audio jack—more than enough to meet your daily connectivity needs.

But while those features mostly cater to entertainment and everyday use, there is also something to level up productivity. This is where ASUS MyExpert comes in. For the uninitiated, ASUS MyExpert is an AI-powered productivity application for business users that is designed to streamline workflows, manage files, and enhance daily office efficiency. It aims to simplify work processes so users can enjoy more flexibility beyond the desk.

Robust Security For Utmost Protection

As technology becomes more sophisticated, with more and more ways to access information, it’s only natural for people to be more concerned about their privacy. It is for this reason that this machine comes with ASUS’ own ExpertGuardian. ExpertGuardian brings a multi-layered defence system that combines intelligent threat detection with automated response, self-healing BIOS, and real-time firmware protection. The result is a more unified approach to IT and security management, all while keeping false positives to a minimum.

Furthermore, the ExperBook Ultra complies with NIST SP 800-193 which delivers the highest BIOS resilience standard—Guarding against attacks and auto‑restoring BIOS to its original secure state with Dual BIOS ROM backup. It essentially means that the machine can protect itself against, detect, and recover even from destructive cyberattacks.

A New Era Of Work Laptops

With all that in mind, it’s easy to see why this machine stands out as one of the more compelling laptops in its class. With its hardy yet slim build, powerful performance, vibrant display, versatile functionality, and strong security features, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra raises the bar for what modern work laptops can offer. With all that in mind, it’s no wonder why it is called the flagship of the industry.

The ExpertBook Ultra is now available in Malaysia from RM7,999. Not only that, but if you purchase this potent work machine from 10 June to 31 July 2026, you’ll receive a RM500 Malaysia Airlines eGift Card for free! For more information or to acquire your own potent work machine, visit ASUS’ official website today!

This article is brought to you by ASUS Malaysia.