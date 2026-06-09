Fans expecting to see AMD’s RDNA5 architecture may have to wait until next year for any semblance of performance metrics. At least, that’s the word being tossed around by the red chipmaker’s board partners.

In a conversation with Dutch tech portal Tweakers, some AMD board partners reportedly told the platform that the first RDNA5 graphics cards may only make their appearance sometime in the second or third quarter of 2027, while another said that such products may come at the end of that year. It’s not all that surprising, in our honest opinion, given that the standard lifecycle of GPU architectures last between two and 2.5 years, tops.

As example, AMD announced its RDNA3 architecture and the corresponding Radeon RX 7000 Series GPUs in late 2022, with the 7900 XTX being the flagship GPU of the time. It was powerful enough that in pure rasterisation, it took on the RTX 4080 and even won in most titles.

However, this also marked the end of AMD’s run in the high-end, enthusiast GPU race: in 2025, the company launched the RDNA4 architecture along with the Radeon RX 9000 Series, with the 9070 XT and 9070 spearheading the charge. This time, the GPUs were aimed at the mid-range market.

AMD made it clear that it was no longer going to play catch-up with NVIDIA, which was already well ahead of the curve when it came to offering high average framerates with all the bells and whistles (read: DLSS, Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction), albeit at a premium price tag. Instead, the company has been focusing on driving the frame rates up with its cards through the use of its upscaling technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FSR for short. At current, the company recently released FSR Redstone for the RX 9000 Series GPUs, while FSR 4.1 will be arriving for the RX 7000 and RX 6000 Series over the next couple of years.

It’s no secret that AMD also tends to take its time when it comes to overall development, a quasi-Laissez-faire approach to RDNA: it hasn’t abandoned it entirely, but given its track record, it really does take its time in releasing a new GPU architecture.

Perhaps the most obvious reason why RDNA5 is supposedly getting a broad 2027 launch window is that AMD knows that the real money for it is currently in AI. To that end, the company has been funnelling resources directly to the development of its Instinct GPU lineup for AI hyperscalers and datacentres.

On a related note, rumours also hint at NVIDIA preparing to launch Rubin-based gaming GPUs (also, not the official or determined name of the next-gen architecture) sometime in late 2027, with 2028 being when an alleged RTX 60 Series could launch. Fingers crossed.

(Source: Tweakers, Tom’s Hardware)