Despite the ongoing memory supply constraints, NVIDIA has quietly introduced a higher VRAM configuration of its GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. The new variant comes with 12GB of VRAM and will sit alongside the existing 8GB model, giving OEMs more flexibility in laptop configurations.

While NVIDIA has yet to reveal official pricing, NotebookCheck suggests that laptops featuring the 12GB configuration could end up approaching the pricing of RTX 5070 Ti systems. For context, NotebookCheck said that models such as the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S with an RTX 5070 Ti can go upwards of US$2,650 (about RM10,468), depending on configuration.

“Demand for GeForce RTX GPUs remains strong, and memory supply is constrained,” said NVIDIA. “In order to maximise memory availability, we are releasing the GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU 12GB configuration with 24Gb G7 memory. This gives our partners access to an additional pool of memory to complement the 16Gb G7 supply that currently ships with most GeForce GPUs.”

With that said, NVIDIA has yet to publish a full spec sheet for the new 12GB RTX 5070 Laptop GPU beyond confirming its VRAM configuration. It has also only confirmed the use of 24GB GDDR7 memory instead of the more commonly used 16GB GDDR7 modules found in other variants.

The key difference between 24GB GDDR7 and 16GB GDDR7 memory types lies in the manufacturing process. The 24GB uses a 3GB module, while 16GB modules only use 2GB modules.

NotebookCheck reports that the first laptops featuring the 12GB RTX 5070 Laptop GPU could begin shipping as early as June. The publication also notes that several manufacturers, including MSI and Lenovo, have confirmed plans to adopt the new GPU for their upcoming laptop lineups. These lineups include MSI’s Apex 16 Max, Apex 17, and Crosshair 16 Max and Lenovo’s Legion Pro 5 16ADR10, Legion Pro 5 16IRX10, LOQ 15IRX10 and LOQ 17IRX10.

(Source: NVIDIA, via Engadget, NotebookCheck)