AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution Redstone (FSR Redstone) upscaling tech has officially rolled out and is now available. The official drivers for the feature can be found in the new Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 drivers.

First announced at Computex 2025, Redstone is the add-on to FSR4 and introduces four new ML-based technologies: Ray Regeneration, ML Super Resolution, ML Frame Generation, and Neural Radiance Caching. The latter is the highlight of the new upscaling technology, due to the way it renders lighting in-game.

🚀 Today we launch the driver that activates @AMD FSR Redstone… pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in real-time graphics and a critical step in our strategy to redefine the future of gaming. FSR Redstone delivers three breakthrough machine learning-powered, real-time… pic.twitter.com/V0uDtkqFaN — Jack Huynh (@jackhuynh) December 10, 2025

In essence, AMD utilises a machine learning model that continuously learns how light interacts within a scene to predict and store indirect lighting, while reducing the performance cost of ray tracing. Basically, it operates under similar principles as its rival, NVIDIA’s own Neural Radiance Caching technology, breaking down the many ways in which light refracts, plus denoising of a scene in real-time, all while upscaling from a lower resolution to something higher.

As for how many titles currently support Redstone, AMD is claiming that over 200 titles currently support one or more Redstone features. The most current and modern title to support it from day one is Call of Duty Black Ops 7. Older AAA titles, including Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us series, Space Marine II, Ghost of Tsushima, as well as both Horizon titles, are set to support the upscaling technology by the end of this year, if their developers haven’t already done so at this point.

AMD also says that more games are expected to support FSR Redstone next year, but as these things typically go, whether or not the upscaling technology gets implemented into games is really up to the developers. As it stands, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one title that still doesn’t support Team Red’s technology.

Again, and as a quick reminder, Redstone is currently only available for systems running on AMD’s Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, as the technology was developed primarily for RDNA4, which is only available with the current generation of Radeon cards.

