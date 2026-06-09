Internet search giant Google announced the AI Plus subscription plan in October last year. It was added as the more affordable option to the AI Pro and AI Ultra plans, costing RM23.99 a month, as opposed to the RM97.99 and RM429.99 respectively for the other two. But it looks like the budget-friendly option has gotten an upgrade, with the included storage getting doubled.

The announcement comes via Vikas Kansal, Product Lead for Gemini AI subscriptions at Google via his official account on X. More specifically, the post mentions both doubling the included storage from 200GB to 400GB, as well as a downward adjustment for its price. This is supposed to be from US$7.99 (~RM32) to US$4.99 (~RM20). It doesn’t look like we got the benefit of the price adjustment, but that’s likely because the local pricing is already closer to the new one in its home market than the older one.

For what it’s worth, Vikas has posted a follow-up saying that “storage updates are rolling out over the next few days” while “new pricing will take effect starting with your next plan renewal”. That latter one naturally does not concern Malaysian subscribers. Since the new storage amount is already reflected on the local Google One subscription page, chances are new subscribers will immediately benefit from the storage upgrade.

This follows the addition of a new tier of the Google AI Ultra subscription last month, which sits in between the original AI Ultra and the AI Pro plans. The new Ultra plan costs slightly over half of the original, with a number of tradeoffs. Among them are having two-thirds of the available storage space, as well as having slightly reduced access to all of the internet search giant’s AI features, while obviously still providing more than the Pro plan.

(Source: Vikas Kansal / X, Google)