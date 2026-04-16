In a span of three years, NVIDIA saw warranty claims for its discrete GPUs soar by approximately 1000%. The (sort of) good news, though, is that it didn’t happen overnight, but over a course of three fiscal years.

According to a report by Warranty Week, an online publication focused on warranty data, the warranty amounts paid out by NVIDIA jumped from US$81 million (~RM320 million) in 2024 to US$894 million (~RM3.57 billion) in 2025. By comparison, AMD paid just US$213 million (~RM842 million) in warranties in 2024, and US$358 million (~RM1.46 billion) in 2025.

Also, if it wasn’t made clear, these warranty claims were all for discrete GPUs in the consumer space.

Why Is This Happening To NVIDIA?

Given the timeline, it’s clear when NVIDIA’s warranty woes all began: the launch of its GeForce RTX 40 Series of discrete GPUs. More specifically, the GPU brand’s woes first began when reports of its top-tier card of the generation, the RTX 4090, melting its 12VHPWR connectors started mushrooming. That problem still persists till today, with the latest victim having managed to save their home and the rest of their PC from burning down, thanks to feline purr-tection.

Over the next several years, more and more reports of cards dying to their 12VHPWR cables melting and overloading cropped up. One victim was an RTX 3060 Ti, a GPU from a generation prior. In 2025, the first victim of a 12VHPWR burnout came in the form of the RTX 5090, which is currently NVIDIA’s king-of-the-hill Blackwell GPU. This, by the way, was despite the fact that the GPU had said that it had (mostly) solved the melting 12VHPWR issue, as it had something to do with the power delivery. To that end, it did issue warnings to consumers to use their adapter and to only use dedicated connectors from reliable PSU manufacturers.

Additionally, the report says that NVIDIA’s warranty costs and accruals increased throughout 2025, most likely in anticipation of the issue.

(Source: Warranty Week)