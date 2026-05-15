Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has reaffirmed its commitment to the Malaysian market despite growing uncertainty surrounding the future of fully imported EVs following the government’s stricter new regulations. According to the New Straits Times, the company says it intends to continue investing in the country while working closely with authorities and local partners to develop new energy vehicle (NEV) solutions that better fit the local market.

Speaking during the opening of BYD Mansion Macalister in Penang earlier today, company vice president and Asia Pacific auto sales division general manager Liu Xueliang said the company respects Malaysia’s latest policies regarding EVs. He added that BYD plans to continue bringing its technologies and products into the country while cooperating with the government, distributors, and dealer partners to chart a more suitable path for NEV development in Malaysia.

To recap recent developments, starting 1 July this year, all fully imported (CBU) EVs entering Malaysia must meet a minimum cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value of RM200,000, alongside a minimum power output requirement of 180kW. The new regulations come after the expiry of Malaysia’s special EV import exemption scheme at the end of 2025.

The move has raised concerns among some consumers and industry observers, who argue that the revised requirements could reduce access to more affordable imported EVs by effectively pushing many models into the premium segment. For BYD specifically, several of its current CBU offerings may no longer qualify under the new rules unless the company shifts towards local assembly operations.

BYD had previously signalled longer-term ambitions in Malaysia, including plans linked to assembly operations in Tanjung Malim, Perak. Back in March, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) clarified that the company’s proposed manufacturing licence would be subject to the same localisation, export, and pricing requirements imposed on all investors.

Under the updated framework, locally assembled EV projects are also expected to comply with a minimum RM100,000 selling price while meeting export targets. One of the key conditions reportedly requires at least 80% of production output to be exported.

Despite the challenges, Liu maintained that BYD remains optimistic about Malaysia’s EV market and its future growth potential. He also revealed that the company is looking to expand further into East Malaysia after observing growing interest in the brand there.

“Last year, I went to East Malaysia, and I can feel there is a lot of demand from consumers there for BYD technologies and products,” he said. “I made a promise that we will bring BYD technologies and products to East Malaysia.”

It should be noted that BYD has an existing presence in East Malaysia through its Kuching showroom, which was opened in 2023 together with Sime Darby Motors and local dealer Regas EV Auto. Located at City One Megamall, the outlet also has an affiliated service centre situated along Jalan Tun Jugah.

(Source: New Straits TImes)