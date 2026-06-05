Local videogames retailer M4G announced that it’s taking pre-orders for the Steam Controller on its official Facebook page. The post says that you have to visit one of three outlets to place said pre-order, but details are otherwise limited. Fortunately for us, one of those outlets is pretty nearby, so we dropped by to ask some questions. Unfortunately, what we were told was quite a bit to take in.

Just so we don’t bury the lede any further, let’s just mention the monetary parts of the equation first. A store rep tells us that the deposit that you’d need to place to reserve your own Steam Controller via M4G is RM500. That’s already over the retail price of the controller, when converted from its American price. Then there’s its actual price. While the rep doesn’t have an exact figure for this either, they tell us that it would be between RM1,200 and RM1,300.

Then there’s the question of warranty. While buyers won’t be completely boned in this regard, it’s not ideal either with these asking prices, as all you get is one month. To be clear, it’s not M4G offering this warranty period, but its unspecified supplier bringing in the Steam Controller to our shores via the retailer.

Beyond these, the stipulations surrounding the pre-order include aren’t particularly out of the ordinary. The list includes the deposit being non-refundable if you change your mind, but being granted if your pre-order could not be fulfilled. That being said, the staffer could not provide the specific number of Steam Controllers being brought in. No specific date of when it’s happening either, but they should arrive within the month.

Ultimately, since Valve is not officially bringing in the Steam Controller into the local market, your best bet is to rely on the next best thing. And at least for now, this looks to be it.