Like the Steam Deck, the Steam Controller is unlikely to be available in Malaysia in an official capacity. So if you have been holding out hope that it would still be purchasable via one of the local videogames retailers, your wish has just come true. One such retailer, M4G, has announced that it is taking pre-orders for the controller in question.

That being said, the retailer is only letting walk-in visitors to three of its outlets to place their pre-orders. These are the M4G outlets in Pavilion KL, Mid Valley Mega Mall, and One Utama Shopping Centre, according to a post on its official Facebook page. No deposit amount was mentioned, but as you’d expect, allocations are limited, though specific numbers for this were shared either.

All that being said, it’s pretty unlikely that you’ll be able to get the Steam Controller at the much advertised US$99.99 (~RM404), regardless of avenue. Though the question is what will the final price you pay for the controller be. We’ve reached out to the retailer, and will let you know once we find out more about the stipulations related to the pre-order, if there are any.

At this point though, it’s important to reiterate that the Steam Controller only works flawlessly with games launched from Steam. There are some workarounds to make it work on games via other launchers, but ultimately that’s what they are – workarounds. Which means that they just don’t work in certain scenarios – PC Game Pass gets brought up pretty frequently – as well as just not working on consoles. So if you were looking to use this with a PS5, the bad news is that, at least right now, it just doesn’t work. And you probably shouldn’t hold your breath for it working in the future either.

(Source: M4G / Facebook)