Proton, via its social media channels, has released a teaser of a potential update to its inaugural EV, the eMAS 7. The full reveal is set for 11 June 2026, which is the press day for this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) that is scheduled to kick off next week.

As expected from a teaser, Proton did not spill any details on what the supposed eMAS 7 update will be. To quickly recap, the national automaker’s first EV was launched in late 2024 in Prime and Premium variants, featuring a single front-mounted electric motor producing 218 PS and 320 Nm of torque, paired with either a 49.52 kWh or 60.22 kWh LFP battery pack offering up to 345 km and 410 km of WLTP-rated range respectively.

Proton also rolled out the locally assembled version of the eMAS 7 in January, lowering the entry price while adding a handful of extra features. The Prime variant gained a powered tailgate, while the Premium received additional ADAS functions including evasive manoeuvre assist, front cross traffic alert, and active lane change assist.

The company then expanded the lineup with the eMAS 7 PHEV later in February, introducing what it describes as Malaysia’s first “dual-powered EV”. Available in three variants, the plug-in hybrid combines a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver a total driving range of up to 996 km on the WLTP cycle, while retaining much of the EV model’s overall design and cabin technology.

Now, it is speculated that the newer eMAS 7 model could come with a battery upgrade. The original Geely model on which it is based, the EX5, was recently updated in neighbouring markets including Thailand, raising the possibility that the Malaysian version could inherit the same improvements.

The most significant change introduced on the updated EX5 is a larger 68.39 kWh Aegis short blade LFP battery, replacing the previous 60.22 kWh unit. This pushes the WLTP-rated driving range to 475 km when fitted with 18-inch wheels, although versions equipped with 19-inch alloys see that figure reduced slightly to 450 km. If adopted locally, that would still represent a noticeable improvement over the current eMAS 7 Premium’s 410 km rating.

However, the larger battery does come with a few trade-offs. Despite retaining the same 218 PS (160 kW) and 320 Nm front-mounted motor, the additional weight means the updated EX5 completes the century sprint in 7.4 seconds instead of the current model’s 6.9 seconds.

Charging performance, meanwhile, remains largely unchanged. DC fast charging is still capped at 100 kW, with Geely claiming a 30% to 80% recharge time of around 20 minutes, while 11 kW AC charging takes approximately seven hours for a 10% to 100% top-up.

Of course, there is always the possibility that Proton has something else planned, such as a limited or special edition model. The teaser itself does not appear to show any obvious exterior revisions, and the silhouette closely resembles the existing eMAS 7. For now, we’ll simply have to wait until next week’s reveal to find out exactly what Proton has in store for its first electric SUV.

(Source: Proton, via Facebook)