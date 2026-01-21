It is perhaps a bit surprising to learn that national carmaker Proton’s first EV, the eMAS 7, was not one that was locally assembled. That has finally changed, as the the company has announced the introduction of the locally assembled 2026 eMAS 7. This is not only priced a little lower than its CBU counterpart, but it also comes with a few extra features.

For the new Prime variant of the Proton eMAS 7, the company says that it has been given a powered tailgate. This can be operated via either a button press or a key fob command. Then on the Premium model, it’s getting upgrades to its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). With said upgrade, it now includes evasive manoeuvre assist, front cross traffic alert and active lane change assist.

With no other changes mentioned, it’s likely that most of the other items on the 2026 Proton eMAS 7 spec sheet is identical to its predecessor model. This means a 218 PS front-mounted electric motor, a century sprint time of 6.9 seconds and a stop speed of 175 km/h. In the same vein the new Prime model packs a 49.52 kWh battery with a WLTP range of 345km, while the Premium model has a 60.22 kWh battery that does 410km.

Inside, the Proton eMAS 7 has a 10.2-inch LCD instrument panel and a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen. The Premium model gets an extra 13.8-inch HUD, ventialted front seats and a 16-speaker audio system, plus a panoramic sun roof.

For their prices, the eMAS 7 Prime costs RM103,800 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM106,800 in East Malaysia. As for the Premium variant, these are RM119,800 and RM122,800 respectively. All of these are on-the-road, without insurance. To mark the occasion, Proton is throwing in a Welcome Benefit package worth RM4,000, as well as an additional RM4,000 rebate off the price of both variants. This would bring the starting price down to RM99,800 as per the image at the very top. But these are only for a limited time, and the company has not provided a specific window for when these end.