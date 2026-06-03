At the tail end of last month, the Redmagic 11S Pro series debuted in China. Shortly after the launch, the nubia sub-brand confirmed that it will be bringing the lineup to our shores. Now, the company has announced the Redmagic 11S Pro for the local market. Notably, only one model has made its way to Malaysia.

Despite its name, the 11S Pro has more in common with the Pro+ variant. In any case, the phone sports a 6.85-inch AMOLED display. This BOE X10 panel offers a 2688 x 1216 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. Other features include shoulder triggers with a 520Hz touch sampling rate, an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Rounding things off is an IPX8 rating.

Under the hood, the device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Leading Version SoC. This gets paired with the brand’s RedCore R4 gaming chip. Beyond that, the phone gets up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 7,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. Additionally, the battery supports 80W wireless charging and reverse charging.

For cooling, the Redmagic 11S Pro leverages the same AquaCore Cooling System equipped on the Redmagic 11 Pro. This setup pairs flowing fluorinated liquid cooling with a fan that spins at up to 24,000 RPM. Furthermore, a 13,116mm² vapour chamber promises improved heat dissipation.

On the software side, the phone runs on Android 16 via Redmagic OS 11.5. Connectivity features include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. Finally, for imaging, the phone packs a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. Flipping the device around, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. As usual, this camera lives under the display.

The Redmagic 11S Pro will be available starting from 5 June 2026 at 8PM local time. Those interested can head over to the brand’s official website, or its stores on Shopee and TikTok Shop. As for pricing, the base 12GB+256GB model retails for RM3,799. Meanwhile, the 16GB+512GB variant gets a RM4,499 price tag.

As part of the official launch, customers purchasing the phone can get a free Redmagic Cyber Gamepad worth RM499. This offer will run until 30 June 2026.

(Source: Redmagic press release)