The RedMagic 11S Pro Series has officially gone on sale in China, a little over a week after its official launch. As for a local launch, the brand’s local representative hasn’t given us an exact date, but it is arriving on our shores this June.

Little else about the RedMagic 11S Pro Series is known, and the official specs of the phones are already public knowledge. On that note, here’s a quick primer of what we can expect.

The two handsets share the same specifications, but there are a few distinctions in terms of battery and thermal management. Outside, the duo comes equipped with a 6.85-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. This BOE X10 panel offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. And in the usual Redmagic fashion, the screen features no cutouts for an uninterrupted viewing experience. Beyond that, the phones get an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, capacitive triggers with a 520Hz touch sampling rate, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Rounding things off is an IPX8 rating.

Underneath the hood, both RedMagic 11S Pro devices are rocking the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version chipset. Essentially, this is a variant of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, with overclocked prime cores running at 4.74GHz. This gets paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the regular 11S Pro. Meanwhile, the fancier 11S Pro+ gets up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Battery-wise, the 11S Pro gets an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging, while the Plus variant is powered by a smaller 7,500mAh battery, though it does get 120W and 80W wireless charging to offset the shrinkage. Then there’s the camera. Regardless of the model, they both get a triple-camera main, comprising a 50MP wide, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. Around the front, the selfie shooter uses a 16MP sensor, more than plenty for the vainpot in you.

Local pricing is, unsurprisingly, still a mystery, but in China, pricing starts at around RM3,2000 for the regular 11S Pro, while the Pro+ version starts from around RM3,600. The good news is that we don’t have to wait long with June just around the corner.

(Source: GSMA)