Dell has announced its latest Alienware 15 gaming laptop. As the brand states, the laptop is the latest addition to the sub-brand’s 2026 lineup.

Working from the outside-in, the Alienware 15 features a newly engineered chassis, and built to be more durable than its predecessors. The body is now made from a Nova Black polycarbonate resin finish, which comes off as a premium metallic sheen on the Alienware 15.

The hinges of the display have also been given a stress test to ensure tautness and reliability. Dell claims that the hinges are rated for 20,000 open-and-close cycles, while the keyboard will endure 40,000 keystrokes in its lifetime. There’s also the rounded palm rest that tapers off at the edge, a design consideration that the brand has added to enhanced the comfort factor on the laptop.

Aesthetics and considerate construction done, we can now move on to the internals that make the new Alienware 15 tick. This year, Dell is giving customers the two available CPU flavours, AMD and Intel. However, these options aren’t the most modern: The AMD options are limited to last year’s Ryzen 200 Series CPU, while the Intel options are limited to the Core 2 Series. Sorry guys, no Panther Lake for this laptop.

To that end, here are the choices: If you go the AMD route, you can choose between a Ryzen 5 220 and Ryzen 7 260. For those that want to do Intel, your choices are the Core 5 210H and Core 7 240H.

For memory, Dell is offering 8GB DDR5-5600 for the most basic configuration, but that goes up to 32GB if you want to splurge. Having said that, these aren’t soldered on to the board, Dell says that you can personally and manually increase the memory capacity yourself, given that it has two DDR5 SODIMM slots. Storage starts at 512GB, with the capacity going up to 1TB.

GPU-wise, Dell says that the Alienware 15 starts with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, although it says this variant won’t be available in all markets. The other three SKUs include fitting an RTX 4050, RTX 5050, or RTX 5060 discrete graphics. Fun fact: if you’re opting for the RTX 50 Series GPUs, the internal cooling system of the Alienware 15 will be slightly different, given the difference in power for the Blackwell architecture. Or so Dell says.

As for the display, the Alienware 15 sports a 15.3-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) panel, along with a 165Hz refresh rate and sRGB colour gamut of 62.5% and peak brightness of 300 nits. Oh, and the battery capacity is different depending on model: you either get a 54Wh or 70Wh battery.

The Dell Alienware 15 is already available, with prices starting from RM6,319 for the AMD SKUs, and RM6,689 for the Intel models.

(Source: Dell PR)