Playstation had another edition of its State of Play broadcast, and there’s a lot of big reveals made during it. A fair number of games that were previously teased, first- and third-party alike, have finally gotten their release dates marked on calendar, while others have gotten their very first appearance. Here’s a list of some of the big ones, though admittedly they’re mostly of the former category.

Marvel’s Wolverine gets seven-minute gameplay trailer

Probably the highest-impact title during the show, the game was first teased as early as 2021, before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was even released. Wolverine got its release date of 15 September revealed back in February. Now, it gets a new trailer that’s mostly gameplay, and slightly over seven minutes long. Overall, it looks like an interesting mix of Uncharted and the Batman Arkham series, with more teasers of other mutants in the game. And be warned, it is very bloody, and gory at parts.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword to release on 25 September

The fifth installment of the series has gotten a release date, which marks two decades between its launch and that of the fourth game, Dawn of Dreams. Beyond the release date though, not much that is new in this trailer is especially noteworthy, minus the reveal of Shuten Doji, an oni of myth that has been converted into a genma in the game to differentiate demons of different allegiances. Worth mentioning is that you can try it out before committing, as it has gotten a demo.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve releases on 2 October

Like the Capcom game above, Bandai Namco also unveiled the release date of one of its games during the PlayStation State of Play June 2026 broadcast. Nothing major with this trailer, beyond the game doubling down on cutscenes. At least it’s a lot better animated this time around. There’s a look at the giant plane that’s undoubtedly a boss enemy near the end of the campaign, and it looks like the Space Elevator will once again be a notable landmark in one of the campaign maps.

Silent Hill: Townfall to be available on 24 September

The first of two games to launch on this date, Silent Hill: Downfall was first revealed in February. It’s the first one in the series to be in first person, but it’s otherwise got all the hallmarks of a Silent Hill title. From the foggy setting to monsters straight out of nightmares, plus a tool to sneak your way around them.

Control Resonant becomes available on 24 September

A Remedy Entertainment game this time around, and the PlayStation State of Play June 2026 pins a 24 September release date on it. The trailer’s also got some meaty story chunks in it, but as you’d expect, it’s just chunks showing Dylan, the protagonist of this game. Jesse, the first game’s protag, is noted to be in the background, described as shaping the path for Dylan.

Kemuri is the first game by Unseen, the independent studio by Ikumi Nakamura

It’s been a long while since Ikumi Nakamura, formerly of Tango Gameworks, announced her departure and the establishment of a new studio called Unseen. That studio is finally ready to unveil its new game, and it’s called Kemuri. It features both singleplayer and co-op multiplayer, with a hint of Ghostwire Tokyo’s flavour in the presentation.