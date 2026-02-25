Five months after the official gameplay reveal, Insomniac Games’ Wolverine has finally been given a launch date. The next Marvel title from the studio will be landing 15 September 2026.

Wolverine is the second Marvel title to be developed by Insomniac Games. The US-based video game studio first made headway with Spyro the Dragon, but it gained critical acclaim with the launch of Spider-Man in 2018, followed by Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, and Spider-Man 2 in 2023. Many gamers and fans of the franchise have unofficially deemed the games as the spiritual successor of Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham trilogy, and rightly so: the combat mechanics herald the Free Flow Fighting, or FFF, combat system, allowing players to beat up goons and thugs in a very stylised fashion, that only superheroes could do.

A Brief History Of The X-Man

Signs and morsels of the existence of Marvel’s Wolverine appeared back in 2023, when Insomniac Games became a target of ransomware hackers and had various assets that were still in development stolen. While the assets were now a matter of temporary public accessibility, it should be noted that the studio had told the world that the game was already in development back in 2021, when it announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Getting on with it, the studio officially released the official Gameplay reveal trailer during Sony PlayStation’s September 2025 State of Play last year. The trailer showed our protagonist sporting his signature yellow and blue suit, performing death-defying feats that only he could pull off (due to his superhuman healing factor), while gutting and eviscerating enemies with equally iconic and adamantium claws, all into gory clouds of red mists. And honestly, it just looks satisfying.

As with all Marvel titles, Wolverine will also be casting other superheroes, possibly other X-Men, and supervillains. Regarding the latter, the trailer confirms that Mystique and Omega Red are both in the game, plus the Sentinels.

Marvel’s Wolverine will be launching on the Sony PlayStation 5 console and, for the moment, will remain a console exclusive. That said, it’s likely that Insomniac Games will port the game over to the PC, seeing how they’ve already done so with its Spider-Man collection.

(Source: X)