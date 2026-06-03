PlayStation is known for many things, but fight sticks aren’t really one of them. However, that might change soon as the Sony sub-brand has officially announced that its FlexStrike controller will land on store shelves later on 6 August.

If you may recall, almost a full year ago, the brand unveiled the peripheral under the codename of Project Defiant. Besides being the brand’s first-ever wireless fight stick, it also promises fast response times as well as a diverse customisation experience. In the official blog, the company says that the controller is designed for practising beginners and competitive players.

Let’s touch on the wireless aspect first. The product page says the FlexStrike can deliver ultra-low latency responses via its PlayStation Link system, promising speeds as fast as four milliseconds. That said, for those who’d like a more traditional experience, users can plug the device in via USB-C. Oh, and it comes with a built-in rechargeable battery.

Moving on to the body, PlayStation says the FlexStrike features a durable and ergonomic build for all scenarios. Beneath it is a non-slip material which stops the device sliding off the player’s lap or around a table.

For the controls themselves, the fight stick features the brand’s DualSense controller buttons with mechanical switches alongside a touchpad. As mentioned earlier, it also allows users to customise certain functions, such as switching directional inputs with the lever mode switch or locking the layout to prevent accidental inputs during a match using the lock button. Additionally, the FlexStrike also features toolless interchangeable restrictor gates to better suit the player’s preference.

The fight stick comes with the brand’s DualSense controller buttons featuring mechanical switches, alongside a touchpad. It also lets users customise certain options, such as switching directional inputs with the lever mode switch and a lock button to prevent accidental inputs during matches. It also comes with toolless interchangeable restrictor gates to suit different player preferences.

Last but not least, it comes with a carry case for transportation which features a special section that will keep the stick secure while in transit. Moreover, it has some pouches for cables and tools that players might need down the line.

As mentioned above, the FlexStrike fight stick will land in stores on 6 August and will have an SRP of RM999. That said, those interested can pre-order the device on 12 June at these participating local retailers.

It’s also worth noting that, per the official blog, Sony plans to launch the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers in Malaysia later this year. However, at the time of writing, the brand did not disclose a specific date, let alone pricing.

(Source: PlayStation [Blog]. [Product page])