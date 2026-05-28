The annual PlayStation Days of Play have rolled around again, bringing various discounts to games and accessories. None for the PS5 consoles this time around though, which is not surprising since they just had their prices raised earlier in the month. Ditto the non-annual prices of PS Plus subscriptions. That being said, there are some pretty steep discounts for digital games bought from the PlayStation Store.

Some of these go as high as 90%. Granted, as is usually the case, expect these games to have aged a little at the very least. Notable examples include Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition, which got the full 90% discount, and Hogwarts Legacy, which is 85% off during Days of Play. 2026. Physical games are not discounted as steeply, but the steepest discount goes to the first game in the God of War reboot series, at 73%.

As mentioned earlier, only the annual subscriptions of PS Plus are being discounted, but this applies to all tiers to varying degrees. For the Essential tier, you get a 20% discount off the annual subscription, bringing the price down from RM285 to RM228. This goes up to 25% for the Extra tier, with the price going from RM490 to RM367.50. And finally, Deluxe has gone from RM575 to RM385.25, marking a 33% discount.

According to the announcement, PlayStation is also discounting some accessories, from the DualSense controllers to the wireless headphones and earbuds. A bit more specifically, the basic DualSense controllers are RM54 off, but only the default white and a few simpler colour variants. The DualSense Edge is also slightly more affordable, with a RM130 discount for the duration of the Days of Play 2026 promo. Both the Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore TWS buds are on discount, being marked down by RM180 and RM240 respectively.

It’s worth noting also that PlayStation is giving the PS VR2 a RM480 discount, but this has yet to be reflected in any of the participating retailers. That may change as the sale moves along. And on that note, the Days of Play 2026 promo is scheduled to run until 10 June.

(Source: PlayStation [1], [2])