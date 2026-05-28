Sony has unveiled a new wave of home entertainment products, led by the new BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II televisions, alongside the BRAVIA Theatre Trio wireless audio system. The company says the new lineup is designed to recreate a cinema-style viewing experience at home by focusing heavily on colour accuracy, brightness, immersion, and creator-intended picture and sound reproduction.

Both newly announced TVs are equipped with a new proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro system, which independently controls red, green, and blue LED light sources. According to Sony, this allows the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II to achieve the largest colour volume ever seen on a Sony consumer television, while also improving contrast precision, brightness control, and viewing angles.

Sony’s First “True RGB” BRAVIA TVs

Sony says the independent RGB LED control produces purer colours than conventional Mini LED displays while also reducing blooming. The company adds that the technology is designed to maintain better colour reproduction and gradation even in bright living room environments, where reflections and washed-out visuals are usually more noticeable.

Both the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II also feature Sony’s X-Wide Angle Pro technology for more consistent colours across wider viewing positions. Audio-wise, the TVs include full-range speakers, AI-powered Voice Zoom 3 dialogue enhancement, and Sony’s evolved 3D Surround Upscaling feature that expands stereo audio into wider virtual surround sound.

Also onboard are cinema-focused software features including My Cinema mode, Ambient Optimization, and “Studio Calibrated” presets for streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core. Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS, and IMAX Enhanced are included as well.

BRAVIA 9 II

The BRAVIA 9 II sits at the top of Sony’s new TV lineup and will be offered in sizes up to 115 inches. The company says the flagship model uses newly developed LED controllers for more advanced backlight precision, enabling better brightness management and wider colour reproduction through technologies branded as RGB Triluminos Max and Luminance Booster Pro.

The TV also introduces what Sony calls “Immersive Black Screen Pro”, a new glare-resistant and low-reflection screen treatment designed to preserve deeper black levels even in brightly lit rooms. Interestingly, Sony says Sony Pictures Entertainment participated in evaluating the panel’s surface treatment to help ensure films retain their intended look under real-world viewing conditions. On the audio side, the BRAVIA 9 II features Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with up-firing beam tweeters, which Sony says helps create a more immersive surround sound experience directly from the TV itself.

BRAVIA 7 II

For those not needing a gigantic screen, the BRAVIA 7 II will be available in sizes ranging from 50 inches up to 98 inches. Despite sitting below the flagship model, Sony says the TV still retains the core True RGB LED technology, wide colour reproduction, and cinema-focused software experience found on the BRAVIA 9 II.

The BRAVIA 7 II also adopts Sony’s “Harmonic Presence” design language. According to the company, this combines textured bezels and a transparent centre stand intended to create a floating appearance while keeping cable clutter less visible.

BRAVIA Theatre Trio

Alongside the TVs, Sony also introduced the BRAVIA Theatre Trio, a premium wireless home theatre system developed specifically for large-screen setups. The company says the system was created in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, with sound creators from the studio contributing feedback during development.

The Theatre Trio uses a newly designed three-speaker configuration with dedicated front left, front right, and centre channels. Sony says this arrangement is intended to deliver clearer dialogue and a wider soundstage while remaining relatively space-efficient compared to traditional multi-speaker home theatre systems.

One of the system’s headline features is the onboard 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, which can generate up to 24 phantom speakers virtually around the room. Sony says the technology was informed by professional studio acoustics and aims to recreate both direct sound and natural audio reflections commonly experienced inside cinemas.

The Theatre Trio also ships with a new USB Type-C calibration microphone for more accurate room tuning. Dolby Atmos, DTS and IMAX Enhanced support are included, while optional rear speakers and dual subwoofer configurations can further expand the setup.

Availability

Sony says the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II will arrive in Malaysia from late June 2026, while the BRAVIA Theatre Trio will follow in early July 2026. The company has yet to announce local pricing for all three products, though those details will likely surface closer to their respective launch dates.

On a related note, Sony earlier introduced the BRAVIA 3 II TV alongside several new home audio products, including the Theatre Bar 6 soundbar, Theatre System 6 home theatre package, Theatre Rear 8 wireless rear speakers, and the BRAVIA Theatre Sub 7 wireless subwoofer. Similar to the products highlighted in this recent announcement, the company has yet to reveal official local pricing, though the BRAVIA 3 II is confirmed to arrive in Malaysia by late July 2026 while the Theatre audio products are scheduled for launch next month.

(Source: Sony Malaysia press release)