Tcomas isn’t a brand that is particularly well known in the Malaysian market, but within the DIY PC ecosphere of China, the company has established itself as a well-known and premium name. At least, so it tells us.

In that spirit, the company is practically focused on one thing, but branched out to a couple of product skews: coolers and casings. The main money maker, though, is its AIO coolers, and here at Computex 2026, we got a taste of what it is the brand is offering.

Specifically, Tcomas primarily makes AIO coolers of the 360mm variety, and nothing else in that category. No, seriously, that’s it. I had asked them why it doesn’t actually manufacture AIO coolers of the 240mm variety, and to its credit, it did give a reason or two.

The first reason is that Tcomas’ milling machines are designed to mill out the 360mm waterblocks, and as of this publication, its facilities do not have the necessary tools to mill out anything smaller than that. To be clear, the company’s representative told me that they were thinking about it, but such a product wouldn’t be coming out anytime in the future.

The second reason why it only makes 360mm AIO coolers at the moment is that, in the Chinese market, 360mm are the peak of premium PC building, and given how it’s positioned itself as a premium brand, it doesn’t want to compromise that situation.

The quality of its products speaks for themselves too. The fans that come with their radiators aren’t made of plastic; they’re dense, heavy, and the fan blades are made from metal, not plastic. And with some of them capable of hitting 3,200 RPM, sticking your finger in it – as I brilliantly found out – while it is in motion can be a very idiotic thing to do.

The pumps attached to these AIO coolers are also a sight to behold, featuring customised LED displays in all shapes and sizes, and form factors too. On the subject of form factors, these aren’t anything new in the design department; you can program them to run any number of video clips on it, have it display your system’s metrics, or even use the base of some of them to perch your favourite anime character on the dias of some models.

As I mentioned, Tcomas is also entering the market for PC casings too. The offerings it had on display were meagre, but just like the AIO coolers, they looked premium enough.

We asked Tcomas if it plans on expanding out of China, to which it said that it did have plans, but as of now, it’s still in the planning stages.