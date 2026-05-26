ASUS has officially introduced a new variant of its V400 AiO (All-in-One), which is now powered by the Snapdragon X platform. The model, designated as VM441, is one of the first to feature Qualcomm’s PC chip on a device other than a laptop so far.

The V400 VM441 AiO focuses heavily on minimalism and quiet operation. According to ASUS, the efficient Snapdragon architecture produces less heat than traditional desktop processors, allowing the company to build a thinner chassis without the bulky rear housing commonly seen on older all-in-one PCs.

As mentioned earlier, powering the V400 VM441 AiO is the Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU, which qualifies the machine as a Microsoft Copilot+ PC. ASUS says this enables on-device AI features such as intelligent voice processing, smarter photo handling, and AI-assisted productivity tools without relying heavily on cloud processing. The system is also equipped with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Display-wise, the AiO also features a 24-inch Full HD touchscreen display with 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage, 72% NTSC coverage, and 300 nits brightness. ASUS says the touchscreen functionality is meant to provide a more natural interaction experience, especially for drawing, navigation, and educational use cases.

Audio is another area ASUS appears to be emphasising. The V400 AiO includes dual front-facing 3W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, alongside AI noise-cancelling technology and bidirectional microphones.

For connectivity, the V400 VM441 AiO supports Wi-Fi 6E and includes an HDMI port, LAN port, and multiple USB-A ports for peripherals and accessories. It also comes with a built-in 5MP IR camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition login and video calls.

The V400 VM441 AiO is now available in India, starting at INR101,990 (~RM4,240) for the 512GB variant, while the 1TB version goes for INR111,990 (~RM4,655). Unfortunately, ASUS Malaysia says there are currently no plans to bring the Snapdragon variant into the local market.

On the flip side, Malaysian buyers can still opt for the Intel-based ASUS V400 AiO (V440VA), which starts from RM3,099. Launched last year, this model ships with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB SSD storage.

(Source: ASUS [official website])