Rumour has it that AMD is planning on breathing new life to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The CPU, which is considered one of the best for PC gaming of its generation, will be reintroduced to the market as part of a limited edition AM4 10th anniversary processor in the second half of this year.

The rumour first came up via prominent hardware leakster HXL, who posted a screenshot of the alleged 10th anniversary edition 5800X3D. Clearly, the image originated from a slide, presumably being presented in China or Taiwan. For the most part, though, the specs of the CPU remain unchanged.

Let’s run through the specs and details of the 5800X3D quickly here. As the first of several 3D V-Cache CPUs, the processor first came onto the scene in 2022, and was considered a beast in gaming, thanks in no small part to its larger, stacked 96MB L3 Cache.

Internally, the 5800X3D is an 8-core, 16-threads CPU, based on AMD’s Zen3 architecture, and designed for the AM4 platform. Its base and boost clocks are rated at 3.4GHz and 4.5GHz, respectively. Oh, and it has a TDP of 105W.

The 5800X3D, for all its strengths, had one drawback. Due to the nature of AMD’s first generation 3D V-Cache technology, the boost clock of the processor was locked at its rated 4.5GHz frequency. Basically, you cannot manually overclock the core speeds.

The details are, at the time of writing, unconfirmed by AMD. That said, it does paint a somewhat bleak picture for the PC market: given the skyrocketing prices of RAM – yes, we know it is technically coming down, but not at the speed many of us are hoping for – many DIY PC enthusiasts who err towards AMD are resorting to building systems using the AM4 platform. It’s a cheaper option at this point, given that DDR4 RAM would be considerably cheaper than DDR5 RAM right now, and if we’re being honest, you’re not really losing out on alot with gaming.

(Source: Tom’s Hardware)