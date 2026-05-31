Alongside the many products with sheer number-crunching capabilities – including some that are not even laptops – Acer has one more laptop in the pipeline. It’s the Swift Air 14 which, among other things, is made to be simpler while also being portable. While there’s no pricing information on it just yet, its components indicate that it will be an entry-level, or at the very least budget-friendly, laptop.

Starting with the display, the Acer Swift Air 14 has a 14-inch WUXGA (16:10 1,920 x 1,200) 120 Hz screen. Inside, your processor choice tops out at an Intel Core 7 350 CPU with integrated graphics. Similarly for memory and storage, the highest that these go to are 16GB LPDDR5 and 512GB M.2 SSD. Powering the laptop is a 70 Wh 3-cell battery pack, which gives it up to 19 hours of video playback, or 16 hours of web browsing.

Other features of the Acer Swift Air 14 include a quad-speaker setup, with DTS: X Ultra, and two microphones with the brand’s PurifiedVoice AI-aided noise-cancelling tech on the other end. Ports include two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack, while wireless connectivity support includes WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It’s all packed in an aluminium chassis while maintaining a pretty light weight of 1.25kg. Its hinge also allows its screen to sit flat opposing the other half, should the need to do so arise.

As mentioned, Acer is keeping the price of the Swift Air 14 very close to its chest. But for what it’s worth, the brand has shared its expected availability in the familiar three markets. For EMEA, it’s July of 2026, while for North America, it’s August. Then there’s Australia, which will get it sometime within Q3 of the year.