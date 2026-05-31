In the spirit of Computex 2026, Acer had a ton of products to launch this season, the main course obviously being its laptops. For sides, the brand has also launched a new line up of Predator gaming monitors, as well as some models from the Nitro segment.

In the Predator section, Acer has the XB273K 3D and the X34 F1. Starting with the XB273K 3D, and as its name implies, it’s a display that offers a 3D gaming experience, sans the need for those specialised glasses.

The Predator XB273K 3D uses Acer’s 3D eye-tracking technology, paired with a 180Hz refresh rate panel, along with a native resolution of 4K (3,840 x 2,160). Additional specifications include 1ms GTG response time, peak brightness of 400 nits, and support for both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility. Ports-wise, it’s got two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port.

Moving to the Predator X34 F1: this is Acer’s latest ultrawide gaming monitor, with a native WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution and a QD-OLED panel, which in turn means deep, inky blacks and blinding whites, as well as punchy colours coming out from the display.

The X34 F1 also features a 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time, plus a DCI-P3 colour gamut of 99%, Delta E<2, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 support. Additionally, it also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible anti-screen tearing technologies.

Oh, and the X34 F1 is also a curved gaming monitor, with a curvature rating of 1800R, plus a 21:9 aspect ratio because, you know, the whole ultrawide thing.

As for the Nitro gaming monitors. Acer has a total of three models flanking the Predator lineup: The Nitro XV345CKR P, the XV320QX, and the XV273U F5.

The Nitro XV345CKR P is the ultrawide model of the trio, offering a 34-inch curved Mini LED VA panel, with a total of 1,344 individual dimming zones. Other features include a 180Hz refresh rate, a DFR mode that drops the native resolution down to WFHD at 360Hz, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility.

Then there’s the Nitro XV320QX, a 31.5-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and DFR mode that allows you to drop the resolution down to QHD (2,560 x 1,440) while also maintaining a high refresh rate of 330Hz, but keeping its GTG response time at 0.5ms. The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium, with an IPS panel and DCI-P3 of 95%.

Lastly, there’s the Nitro XV273U F5. Like its siblings, this is a 27-inch DFR monitor, offering both QHD resolution with a 540Hz refresh rate and HD (1280 x 720) at 1000Hz. Clearly, it’s the monitor that is aimed towards Esports gamers and fans. Additional specifications include 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 600, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatibility.

Pricing starts at US$1,299.99 (~RM5,161) for the Predator XB273K 3D, US$1,099.99 (~RM4,367) for the X34 F1, US$899.99 (~RM3,573) for the Nitro XV345CKR P, US$1,099.99 (~RM4,367) for the XV320QX, and US$699.99 (~RM2,779) for the XV273U F5.

At the time of writing, there is no word on local availability.