MSI has announced the MPG OLED 322URDX36, a new 31.5-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor that it claims is the world’s first to offer three distinct resolution and refresh rate combinations on a single display. The monitor will be showcased during Computex 2026, which begins on 2 June.

The MPG OLED 322URDX36’s main highlight is what MSI calls Triple Mode. It allows users to switch between 4K resolution at 360Hz, 1440p at 520Hz, and Full HD at 680Hz. The company says this gives gamers the flexibility to prioritise image quality in visually demanding titles or opt for higher refresh rates in competitive games where responsiveness is more important.

The monitor uses Samsung Display’s latest Penta Tandem QD-OLED technology, which was formally introduced by Samsung earlier this year. It is described as a five-layer blue OLED stack designed to improve brightness, efficiency, and panel longevity compared to previous-generation designs.

According to MSI, it has already been working with Samsung Display on the five-layer structure technology since early 2025. This latest iteration of Penta Tandem is promised to deliver 1.3 times higher light efficiency and doubles panel lifespan compared to the earlier four-layer design. It is also designed to address brightness limitations associated with high-resolution OLED panels.

For the MPG OLED 322URDX36, MSI says the Penta Tandem panel employs an RGB Stripe sub-pixel layout to minimise colour fringing and improve text clarity. The monitor also incorporates a DarkArmor Film layer, which the company claims improves black levels by 40% while increasing scratch resistance by 2.5 times.

Apart from its panel technology, the display is rated for up to 1,500 nits of peak HDR brightness and carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 as well as ClearMR 18000 certifications. MSI has also included its AI Care Sensor feature, which uses human presence detection to provide OLED burn-in protection measures while maintaining user privacy.

Image: Wikimedia CommonsMeanwhile, connectivity options include a full-bandwidth DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20) port and a USB-C connection with up to 98W power delivery. The monitor is also compatible with MSI’s Gaming Intelligence software, which provides access to display and gaming-related settings.

MSI has not announced pricing or availability for the MPG OLED 322URDX36. The company said visitors will be able to see the monitor in person at its Computex 2026 booth.

(Source: MSI [official website])