MSI has announced that it is collaborating with Blizzard Entertainment to create limited-edition World of Warcraft: Midnight GeForce RTX 5070 graphics cards. As the name suggests, MSI designed the new product to coincide with the upcoming expansion pack, which will launch later this month.

Typically, these special-edition cards offer little beyond a redesigned exterior. These models stand out because MSI offers them in two colourways: Light and Void Edition. The Light Edition features a gold shroud with white fans and accents, while the Void Edition sports a metallic purple shroud with dark indigo fans and black accents.

If you flip either of these cards onto their backs, you can see the purple and gold design come together alongside the name of the game. MSI has also placed the World of Warcraft logo at the centre of each fan on both versions.

Beyond the aesthetic update, these cards deliver the same performance as the standard NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 on which they are based. That includes the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture with 12GB GDDR7 graphics memory running at 28Gbps and a 192-bit memory bus.

The World of Warcraft: Midnight GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card has a boost clock of 2610MHz and 2625MHz under extreme performance. The card has one 16-pin power connector. For ports, it has one HDMI 2.1b port and three DisplayPort 2.1b ports.

Additionally, MSI states that these cards incorporate the company’s TRI FROZR 4 thermal solution. MSI claims that this cooling system enables the GPU to operate more quietly, improve thermal efficiency, and maintain consistent performance during gaming sessions.

The MSI x *World of Warcraft: Midnight* GeForce RTX 5070 Light and Void Editions are available from today in limited quantities. However, the company has not disclosed local pricing or specific availability details.

Also, Blizzard has now launched the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion globally for World of Warcraft players. According to the official press release, Season 1 will begin on 18 March. For further details, visit Blizzard Entertainment’s official website.

(Source: MSI press release, Blizzard Entertainment press release)