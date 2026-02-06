Following the debut of the LinkBuds Clip last month, Sony has confirmed that it will be launching another set of TWS earbuds soon. While the announcement is short on details, it’s likely that this new audio accessory is the newest addition to the brand’s flagship WF series, the WF-1000XM6.

According to a new teaser, Sony will unveil this “next generation of earbuds” on 12 February 2026 at 8AM PST. This pretty much translates to 13 February 2026 at 12AM for those of us in Malaysia.

Again, the company did not outright state that it is launching the WF-1000XM6. However, the teaser shows the silhouette of the product. From what is visible from the six-second clip, one can tell that the design elements line up with a recent leak. Said leak, which originated from a retail outlet, left very little to the imagination as far as appearances go.

In any case, it seems that Sony has opted for a more compact look this time. The buds themselves will sport a pill-shaped design, moving away from the rounder form of their predecessor. Looks aside, the device is rumoured to come with improved ANC and transparency mode. Other than that, it could feature an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Of course, since Sony has yet to officially divulge any details on the earbuds, it is best to take the leaks with a grain of salt. In any case, it won’t be a long wait until the buds make their official debut.

(Source: Sony [YouTube])