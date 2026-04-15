Beyond the Bravia 3 II TV, Sony also announced new members to what it calls its Bravia Threatre lineup. These are two new soundbars, two potentially accompanying subwoofers, and a pair of wireless speakers. More specifically, these are the Bravia Theatre Bar 7 and Bar 5, the Bravia Theatre Sub 9 and Sub 8, and the Bravia Theatre Rear 9.

Going in that order, the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 7 comes with nine speaker units within it. Some of them fire upwards, with some firing sideways as well, for a wider sound field. Add on top of that the company’s 360-Spatial Sound Mapping (360SSM) tech, you get a single soundbar that the company claims can fill an entire room. Needless to say, this is the premium option of the two.

Moving on to the Sony Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 5, this packs a humbler 3.1 channel system. Mentioned explicitly here though is a separate wireless subwoofer to complement the soundbar. It also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, though it shares these capabilities with the Bar 9. Also shared is the ability to control it from the connected TV’s menu, provided the TV is a compatible Bravia model. Alternatively, you can also control them from your smartphone using the Bravia Connect app.

Getting to the Sony Bravia Theatre Sub 9 and 8, the clear differentiation between the two is that the former features two 200mm drivers. As the company puts it, this setup of having “vibration-cancelling dual opposing drivers” allows for reduced distortion. The Theatre Sub 8, on the other hand, is more conventional, featuring a single 200mm driver.

Finally, we get to the Sony Bravia Theatre 9, which is a pair of wireless speakers for if you need to beef up your surround sound setup further. These feature 80mm up-firing drivers, with 360 Spatial Sound that helps make it sound there are more than just two.

Sony says all of these items in the Bravia Theatre series will be available in Malaysia starting June. That’s a month earlier than the Bravia 3 II TV. That being said, the company has not put a price on any of them just yet.