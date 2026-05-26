Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced major delays affecting several Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Komuter Utara services following the theft of approximately 100 metres of railway cable in Perak earlier today. According to the national rail operator, the incident occurred at KM95.8 between Sungai Siput and Kamunting, where the stolen cables severely disrupted the railway’s signalling system.

KTMB said auxiliary police detected the theft early this morning before an on-site inspection confirmed the extent of the damage. The company also stressed that it views cable theft incidents seriously as they not only disrupt operations but also affect the safety and reliability of the national rail network.

UNTUK SIARAN SEGERA KECURIAN 100 METER KABEL JEJASKAN SISTEM SEMBOYAN, PERKHIDMATAN ETS DAN KTM KOMUTER UTARA ALAMI KELEWATAN pic.twitter.com/MfaPMBCyqZ — KTM Berhad (@ktm_berhad) May 26, 2026

As a result, KTM Komuter Utara services are currently facing delays ranging between 23 and 40 minutes. Several ETS services travelling through the affected route are also experiencing delays of between three and 90 minutes.

Among the affected KTM Komuter Utara services are:

No. 2902: delayed by around 34 minutes

No. 2904: delayed by around 40 minutes

No. 2903: delayed by around 23 minutes

No. 2905: currently delayed by around 25 minutes

Meanwhile, the affected ETS services include:

EP9121: delayed by around 90 minutes

EX9171: delayed by around 21 minutes

EP9323: delayed by around 6 minutes

EG9343: delayed by around 3 minutes

KTMB said its technical teams are currently carrying out repair and recovery works to stabilise operations and restore normal train services as quickly as possible. Passengers have also been advised to check the latest train status updates through KTMB’s official social media channels or seek assistance from station staff.

While the disruption has not resulted in any service cancellations so far, the delays would still come as bad news for passengers already relying on ETS and KTM Komuter services to “balik kampung” ahead of the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha holiday period.

(Source: KTMB, via X [1] [2])