The government has introduced a rail-focused relief package, which includes discounts on Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) tickets. According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, KTMB will begin offering a 30% discount on tickets starting tomorrow, 15 April 2026. This discount will be applicable across all Electric Train Service (ETS) routes, as well as the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT) service on the JB Sentral–Tumpat line.

It is worth noting that this initiative will only be offered for journeys from Mondays to Thursdays. Beyond that, this 30% discount will not be applicable during school holidays and public holidays. This is to ensure efficient train capacity management during peak periods. Loke also stated that the discount will not apply to ETS Business Class tickets, ERT First Class and Sleeper Class tickets, or existing concession ticket holders.

To take advantage of the offer, passengers must use a promo code when purchasing their tickets. This code will be provided by KTMB through its website and other official channels. Also important to note is the promotional booking period, which will only run from 15 to 30 April 2026. That said, the tickets will be valid for travel dates between 15 April and 14 October 2026. As such, Loke advised passengers to plan their journeys early so they can secure their seats.

Alongside the discount, the government will also introduce two new monthly travel passes for the Express Rail Link (ERL) service. The first of these targeted passes is the MyPutrajaya pass for civil servants working or living in Putrajaya. Meanwhile, the MyKLIA pass is for Malaysians employed at KLIA terminals. According to Loke, the passes offer up to 90% savings.

The minister also explained that all these initiatives are part of the government’s efforts to encourage the use of public transport by providing a rail service that is comfortable, safe, and reliable. Furthermore, the move aligns with the government’s commitment to make rail travel the primary mode of transport for Malaysians. Loke went on to say that the discount will help reduce travel costs, increase public mobility, as well as support the nation’s agenda for a more sustainable and inclusive public transport system.

(Source: The Star, MalayMail)