Following the launch in its home market, as well as select international markets, the OPPO Reno15 series is finally doing the same in Malaysia. As you’d have seen a few times before, it’s a series with a fair number of members. This time around, there’s a total of three of them, consisting of the base model, the F, and the Pro. All three are available immediately too.

Starting with the base OPPO Reno15, we’re looking at a 6.59-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Peak brightness here is 1,200 nits, and the screen itself has Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i on top. Inside, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and a 6,500 mAh battery that supports 80W charging.

1 of 3 - +

Its main camera setup consists of a 50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 8MP wide-angle combo at the back. In front, there’s a 50MP secondary shooter instead. On the software side of things, it runs Android 16 with the ColorOS 16 overlay. Wireless support includes WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, with most of the popular audio codecs also on board.

Available configurations for the OPPO Reno15 include 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. These are priced at RM1,999 and RM2,399 respectively.

OPPO Reno15 Pro

1 of 3 - +

The Pro model in the line is a little smaller than the base model, which is a bit unusual. It comes with a 6.32-inch form factor, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Every other detail of its display is identical to the base model. The chipset here though is a MediaTek Dimensity 8450, with a 6,200 mAh battery powering it, also supporting 80W charging.

For imaging the OPPO Reno15 Pro has a 200MP main + 50MP telephoto + 50MP wide-angle combo at the back. On the other side is a 50MP unit for your selfie needs. Software and wireless tech support is mostly identical, with the exception being that the Pro model also supports Bluetooth LE Audio.

For the Pro model, your only choice is 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Which leads to only one price of RM2,999.

OPPO Reno15 F

Finally, we get to the F model, often the most budget-friendly of the lot. The display here is a 6.57-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen, with the same refresh and touch sampling rates as the above models. But its peak brightness is capped at 1,200 nits, and the glass here is the AGC Dragontrail Star D+, according to its official site’s spec sheet. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W charging support.

1 of 3 - +

Being the budget model, the camera setup is naturally being hit hard, now with a 50MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro combo instead. Though it looks the it maintains the series-wide 50MP front snapper. Software is naturally still ColorOS 16, but wireless support has been capped to WiFi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5.1.

For memory and storage options of the OPPO Reno15 F, you’re locked to 256GB of storage space. So you’re really only choosing between 8GB and 12GB of memory, costing RM1,499 and RM1,599 respectively.